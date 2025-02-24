Chinese Automaker's Major Investment in Turkey's Automotive Sector
A Chinese automotive company is finalizing plans to invest in Turkey's Samsun province by establishing a production plant. President Erdogan announced the development on Monday, though the company name was not disclosed. The Industry Minister previously confirmed that China's Chery was nearing a deal.
A Chinese automotive firm is on the verge of initiating a significant investment venture in Turkey's northern Samsun province. President Tayyip Erdogan revealed on Monday that preparations for a production plant are complete, although he did not specify the company's name.
Reports from December had Industry Minister Fatih Kacir acknowledging that Chinese car manufacturer Chery was close to finalizing talks about a potential investment. This development was initially reported by Reuters, showing a keen interest from China in Turkey's automotive industry.
The plant's foundation will be laid soon, marking an important milestone in Sino-Turkish industrial cooperation as both nations seek to bolster economic ties within the automotive sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
