Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege
A series of sophisticated heists have hit freight trains in California and Arizona, stealing over $2 million in Nike sneakers. Federal charges have been filed against multiple suspects, revealing a network of accomplices and inside information trading. The theft trend raises concerns about ongoing vulnerabilities in national freight transport.
- Country:
- United States
In a series of brazen heists, thieves have targeted freight trains crossing the deserts of California and Arizona, stealing over $2 million in Nike sneakers, some even yet to be released.
On January 13, suspects cut a brake hose on a train in Arizona, making off with 1,900 pairs of unreleased shoes valued at over $440,000. The shoes, many being Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4s, would not sell to the public until March 14. Eleven individuals, predominantly unauthorized Mexican immigrants, face federal charges but have pleaded not guilty.
Authorities reported a sharp 40% jump in cargo thefts, with over 65,000 incidents nationwide last year. The thefts are increasingly involving organized groups with insider tips. Railroads are advocating for stricter enforcements and penalties to curb these sophisticated crimes that continue to impact the national freight system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FAA says private jet veered off runway and crashed into business jet, closing the Scottsdale airport in Arizona, reports AP.
Mid-Air Collision Rocks Arizona Aviation Scene
Arizona's First Execution in Over Two Years: The Case of Aaron Brian Gunches
Severe Weather Across U.S.: From California Storms to Appalachian Snow
After the Flames: Southern California Battles Mudslides and Flooding