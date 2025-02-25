Brookfield's Bold $1.7bn Move in the US Renewable Sector

In a significant transaction, asset manager Brookfield is acquiring the US renewables arm of London-listed National Grid for $1.7 billion. This move underscores Brookfield's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio in the US market.

Concurrently, the UK and the EU are engaged in discussions to establish a Europe-wide defense funding framework amid apprehension over diminishing US military support. Talks have introduced the concept of a 'Rearmament Bank' to facilitate these efforts.

Meanwhile, Emirates' president Tim Clark has expressed concerns over the financing of Heathrow's third runway, warning of potential legal challenges if airlines are mandated to shoulder higher landing fees. Moreover, Manchester United, under the stewardship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is aggressively slashing costs, including eliminating free meals for staff, to rejuvenate the team.

