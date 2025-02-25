Tensions Rise in Pacific: US Coast Guard Monitors China's Naval Drills
The US Coast Guard cutter Midgett carried out operations in the Tasman Sea alongside Australia and New Zealand, amidst Chinese naval drills. Although aware of Chinese ships, Midgett had no interaction with them. The exercises prompted changes in flight paths. The US assists regional nations in safeguarding sovereignty and preventing illegal fishing.
The US Coast Guard cutter Midgett has been conducting operations in the Tasman Sea, working alongside allies Australia and New Zealand amid increased Chinese naval activity in the region. The Chinese navy held unprecedented live-fire drills in international waters between the two countries last week.
The exercises, described by Australian officials as unprecedented, forced airlines to reroute 49 commercial flights due to safety concerns. Both Australian and New Zealand defense forces closely monitored the movements of the Chinese frigate, cruiser, and refueling vessel. Despite proximity, the US Coast Guard reported no direct interactions with the Chinese ships.
Captain Matthew Rooney, commanding officer of the Midgett, emphasized adherence to international sea norms. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry reaffirmed that the drills followed international laws, while the US continues to patrol for illegal fishing in the South Pacific at the behest of Pacific Island nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Triumphs at Cricket Tri-Nation Series Amid Key Lineup Changes
Ruth Money Appointed as New Zealand's Chief Victims Advisor
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns
Kane Williamson Leads New Zealand to Tri-Nation Series Final with Stellar Performance
Record-Breaking ODI Debut: Breetzke Smashes 150 Against New Zealand