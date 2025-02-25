Hungary's Sanctions Stand: Diplomacy, Gas, and EU Politics

Hungary is pressing for the removal of eight individuals from the European Union's sanctions list against Russia, alongside fresh guarantees on Ukraine gas transit talks. This development arises as EU diplomats reveal Budapest's hesitancy to agree to renewing these restrictions, emphasizing Hungary's strategic use of bargaining opportunities at the EU level.

Imposed due to Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the EU's sanctions need a unanimous vote from member states every six months. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto indicated on social media that Budapest is resistant to hasty decisions about renewing sanctions targeting specific individuals, thus prolonging the diplomatic impasse.

The dual-framework sanctions cover economic measures and a list of over 2,400 individuals and entities, subject to asset freezes and travel bans. Hungary, having historical ties with Moscow, previously delayed renewal of economic sanctions. Current diplomatic negotiations foresee Hungary's inclusion in EU discussions on securing alternative gas supplies, amid disruptions in Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

