Network International Expands Issuer Processing Portfolio with MTN Group Fintech Partnership

Network International (Network) (www.Network.ae), a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has been appointed as the Payment Processor – Issuing partner for MTN Group Fintech, Africa’s leading mobile financial services provider. This collaboration represents a significant step in enhancing financial inclusion and digital payment solutions across Africa, further strengthening Network International’s extensive footprint in the continent.

Expanding Digital Financial Services in Africa

With operations in over 50 countries and partnerships with more than 250 financial institutions, Network International brings its industry-leading expertise to support MTN Group Fintech’s ambitious growth strategy. Through this partnership, Network International will facilitate the rollout of card issuance products, initially in Rwanda, which is already operational. The next phase will extend services to Uganda, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria, providing millions of MTN Fintech customers with seamless access to digital and traditional financial services.

Key Benefits and Services

Network International will provide a comprehensive suite of issuer processing services, including:

Transaction Processing: Ensuring seamless and secure digital transactions for customers.

Ensuring seamless and secure digital transactions for customers. Card Management Solutions: Facilitating issuance, activation, and lifecycle management of payment cards.

Facilitating issuance, activation, and lifecycle management of payment cards. Fraud Prevention: Implementing robust security measures to mitigate risks and ensure secure transactions.

By leveraging Network International’s advanced processing capabilities, MTN Fintech users will enjoy an integrated financial experience, allowing them to engage in both local and global commerce with ease.

Strategic Insights from Industry Leaders

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa and Co-Head Group Processing at Network International, highlighted the importance of this collaboration:

“Our partnership with MTN Group Fintech marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower digital payments across Africa. It reinforces our commitment to supporting Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with state-of-the-art processing solutions, ensuring seamless financial transactions for millions of users. We are thrilled to be part of MTN Group Fintech’s expansion strategy and look forward to driving financial inclusion across the continent.”

Cedric N'guessan, Executive for Payment and E-commerce at MTN Group Fintech, echoed similar sentiments:

"This collaboration with Network International is crucial for enhancing financial inclusion in Africa and beyond. By leveraging Network’s robust processing solutions, we are enabling our customers to actively participate in the global digital economy. This aligns perfectly with our strategic partnership with Mastercard to extend digital financial services across the continent.”

Driving Financial Inclusion Across Africa

MTN Group provides a range of services, including voice, data, fintech, enterprise wholesale, and API solutions, to over 288 million customers across 14 African markets. With this new partnership, MTN Group Fintech aims to expand its financial services reach, empowering users with reliable and innovative digital payment solutions.

By combining MTN Fintech’s expansive mobile network with Network International’s expertise in payment processing, this collaboration is set to revolutionize digital transactions and financial accessibility in Africa.

