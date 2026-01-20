Left Menu

India-Japan Economic Collaboration Surges: A New Era of Investment and Innovation

Hitachi India Chairman Bharat Kaushal highlights the rapid implementation of large projects due to improved India-Japan investment ties. With increasing deal sizes, intense focus on energy and rail sectors, and growing private sector involvement, India is witnessing a significant transformation in its economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Hitachi India Chairman Bharat Kaushal has hailed the government's efforts in accelerating the execution of large-scale projects, which has significantly increased Japanese investment utilization in India.

During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Kaushal emphasized that this efficiency has led to larger deal sizes and an expanding scope beyond government agreements. Private sector collaborations across equity, debt, and partnerships are on the rise.

Kaushal attributed these changes to a decade-long shift in implementation processes, particularly in the modernization of Indian railways and urban mobility solutions. The energy sector, too, has seen extensive transformation, playing an increasingly pervasive role in the economy. Hitachi sees high potential in the rail and energy sectors, with massive investments underway. Additionally, Hitachi's payment ventures highlight the growth of Digital India. The enduring economic partnership between India and Japan continues to drive progress, aided by a more receptive environment for Japanese investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

