Hidden Crews: The Plight of North Korean Workers on Chinese Fishing Vessels

A report by the Environmental Justice Foundation reveals the use of North Korean crews on Chinese fishing vessels from 2019 to 2024, violating UN bans. These workers faced prolonged sea confinement and forced labor. The findings highlight serious breaches in international sanctions and legal frameworks.

Updated: 25-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A recent report exposes the exploitation of North Korean workers on Chinese fishing vessels, revealing a significant breach of UN sanctions. The Environmental Justice Foundation documented cases of forced labor, with workers trapped at sea for up to a decade.

Interviews with Indonesian and Filipino crew members unveiled efforts to disguise the presence of North Korean workers. These individuals reportedly faced severe restrictions, including no access to communication or land visits, resulting in conditions likened to forced labor that surpass existing abuses in the fishing industry.

Despite UN bans, North Korean labor has been utilized to sustain economic activities, potentially fueling North Korea's nuclear programs. Experts and officials believe many workers remain active globally, operating under minimal oversight and transmitting critical finances back to North Korea.

