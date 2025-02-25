Hidden Crews: The Plight of North Korean Workers on Chinese Fishing Vessels

A recent report exposes the exploitation of North Korean workers on Chinese fishing vessels, revealing a significant breach of UN sanctions. The Environmental Justice Foundation documented cases of forced labor, with workers trapped at sea for up to a decade.

Interviews with Indonesian and Filipino crew members unveiled efforts to disguise the presence of North Korean workers. These individuals reportedly faced severe restrictions, including no access to communication or land visits, resulting in conditions likened to forced labor that surpass existing abuses in the fishing industry.

Despite UN bans, North Korean labor has been utilized to sustain economic activities, potentially fueling North Korea's nuclear programs. Experts and officials believe many workers remain active globally, operating under minimal oversight and transmitting critical finances back to North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)