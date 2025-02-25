Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: From Economic Laggard to Investment Magnet

Madhya Pradesh signed agreements with investors to bring in Rs 30.77 lakh crore in sectors like clean energy. This initiative is led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to transform the state into an investment hotspot. The investment commitments are expected to create 21.4 lakh new employment opportunities.

Madhya Pradesh has secured a record Rs 30.77 lakh crore in investment commitments, focusing heavily on sectors such as clean energy. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, these agreements aim to pivot the state from economic stagnation to becoming a lucrative investment hub.

During the recent Invest Madhya Pradesh Summit, MoUs for Rs 26.61 lakh crore were signed. Leading companies like Adani Group and NTPC have committed substantial funds for renewable energy projects. The summit highlighted the state's strategic advantages, drawing commitments from local and international firms.

Further boosting investment, the state government reduced bureaucratic red tape and introduced investor-friendly policies. Additionally, infrastructure development and incentives in sectors such as manufacturing and technology have been prioritized, underscoring Madhya Pradesh's potential as an attractive business destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

