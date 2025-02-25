Pope Francis: A Battle with Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, currently battling double pneumonia, remains in a critical yet stable condition, as confirmed by the Vatican on Tuesday. He has not experienced any additional respiratory crises.

The 88-year-old pontiff is in the midst of his longest hospital stay since assuming the papacy nearly 12 years ago, now spending his 12th night in Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The Vatican's statement has provided some relief, indicating that while serious, his condition has not deteriorated further.

(With inputs from agencies.)