Pope Francis: A Battle with Double Pneumonia
Pope Francis, aged 88, is stable but in critical condition with double pneumonia. He is spending his 12th night at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, marking his longest hospital stay during his papacy, the Vatican reported. There have been no further respiratory crises.
Pope Francis, currently battling double pneumonia, remains in a critical yet stable condition, as confirmed by the Vatican on Tuesday. He has not experienced any additional respiratory crises.
The 88-year-old pontiff is in the midst of his longest hospital stay since assuming the papacy nearly 12 years ago, now spending his 12th night in Rome's Gemelli hospital.
The Vatican's statement has provided some relief, indicating that while serious, his condition has not deteriorated further.
