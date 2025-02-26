Left Menu

Eli Lilly Cuts Zepbound Price Amid Rising Competition

Eli Lilly announced a price reduction for its weight-loss drug Zepbound's vials by $50 or more, adapting to stiff competition from compounding pharmacies and Novo Nordisk. The FDA has mandated compounders to stop selling copied forms of these drugs following the shortage list updates, impacting various telehealth firms and stakeholders.

Eli Lilly has announced a strategic reduction in the prices for its weight-loss drug Zepbound, slashing costs for the vials by $50 or more. This move is part of an effort to counteract increasing competition from compounding pharmacies and rival Novo Nordisk.

The FDA's recent removal of Zepbound and Wegovy from its shortage list has forced compounding pharmacies to halt production of these copies, adding pressure on the market dynamics. This shift has caused stock fluctuations among telehealth providers, reacting to the new supply landscape.

By offering Zepbound with expanded dosing options online, Lilly aims to capture more cash-paying customers while providing a more competitive price point. Analysts note that the price cut might divert some patients from compounded versions, emphasizing the company's proactive stance in the highly competitive weight-loss drug market.

