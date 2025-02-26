Heathrow's Expansion: A Balancing Act of Growth and Environment

Heathrow Airport is forecasting slower passenger growth for 2025, underscoring the urgent need for expansion. The British government has shown support for this expansion as part of efforts to boost trade and economic growth. However, environmental concerns continue to cause debate.

In 2023, Heathrow saw 83.9 million travelers, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. The airport's capacity is maxed out, with its two runways limiting growth compared to European counterparts like Paris and Amsterdam, which boast four and six runways respectively.

Chief Executive Thomas Woldbye emphasized the necessity of government backing to realize the expansion. Financial complexities remain, as the project is expected to cost significantly more than the previously estimated 14 billion pounds. The final decision on further expansion, including Gatwick's, is anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)