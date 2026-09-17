Ryanair's Bold Baltic Expansion Amid airBaltic's Collapse

Ryanair announced plans to significantly expand its operations in the Baltic region following airBaltic's bankruptcy filing. The airline aims to double its passenger numbers over the next five years as it eyes routes left vulnerable by airBaltic's fleet reduction.

The strategy involves increasing Ryanair's presence with 16 aircraft stationed across Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania by 2031, up from the current seven. This expansion aims to capitalize on recent developments where airBaltic revealed intentions to cut its fleet size drastically.

In response to shifting market dynamics triggered by geopolitical tensions, Ryanair plans to augment its offerings on select Riga routes while reducing capacities in Lithuania and Estonia, reallocating these resources to more favorable markets like Slovakia and Poland.