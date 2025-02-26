DPIIT and Paytm Join Forces to Propel India’s Fintech and Manufacturing Startups

In a significant move to bolster India’s startup ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paytm (One97 Communications Limited). This collaboration aims to foster innovation and accelerate the growth of manufacturing and fintech startups by providing them with critical resources, mentorship, and market access.

Under this initiative, Paytm will play a pivotal role in empowering startups by offering:

Mentorship & Innovation Support: Startups will benefit from guidance by industry experts to refine and scale their payment and financial technology solutions.

Infrastructure & Market Access: Through Paytm's extensive merchant network, startups will have access to real-world testing environments, enabling product validation and refinement.

Funding & Investment Opportunities: Paytm will facilitate access to funding through investor connections, incubation programs, and direct financial support.

Regulatory and Compliance Assistance: DPIIT and Paytm will organize industry-focused workshops to help startups navigate regulatory challenges effectively.

Focus on Fintech Hardware Startups

A key aspect of this partnership is the support for fintech hardware manufacturers, including:

Soundbox & PoS/EDC Device Makers: Dedicated programs will be introduced to help hardware startups scale efficiently.

Deep-Tech Innovation: Through Paytm Foundation, the collaboration will extend support to startups in Climate Tech, Web3, Agritech, and Mobility.

Strategic Importance & Vision

The MoU was officially signed by Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, stated, “This partnership with Paytm marks a crucial step in strengthening India’s startup ecosystem. By leveraging Paytm’s fintech expertise and infrastructure, we aim to support entrepreneurs in overcoming challenges, scaling their ventures, and contributing to India’s emergence as a global innovation hub.”

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm, added, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, this is the best time for startups to launch and scale. Paytm is committed to empowering entrepreneurs through mentorship, financial support, and access to cutting-edge technology. Through this collaboration, we will ensure that startups receive the necessary tools to succeed from inception to growth.”

Driving India’s Innovation Ecosystem

As part of the Paytm for Startups initiative, the company will introduce specialized programs tailored to fintech hardware manufacturers, ensuring sustained growth and impact. The partnership will also include periodic tracking and impact assessments to measure success and drive continuous improvements.

With this collaboration, DPIIT and Paytm reaffirm their commitment to positioning India as a global innovation hub, fostering technological advancements, and driving economic growth. By equipping startups with the right tools and guidance, this initiative is set to propel India’s startup ecosystem to new heights.