Nigeria Revolutionizes Travel with E-Visa Automation

Nigeria is automating its electronic visa process to enhance travel and business. The system aims to reduce wait times, eliminate the need for middlemen, and facilitate online visa applications, which will be approved within 48 hours. This move will enhance tourism and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's government is taking a significant step to modernize its electronic visa system, aiming to improve both travel and business opportunities. According to the interior minister, the new measure seeks to eliminate the prolonged wait times that travelers currently encounter on arrival in Nigeria.

The initiative is expected to curtail the role of middlemen who previously assisted travelers in navigating visa hurdles. The proposed system will allow travelers to apply online for short-stay visas, receiving approval within a mere 24 to 48 hours. Once authorized, the e-visa will be emailed to applicants, doing away with the need for physical stickers at the airport.

"The proposed visa policy primarily focuses on enhancing the ease of doing business," explained Olubunmi Ojo, Nigeria's interior minister, via a post on X after a department meeting. Since President Tinubu's inauguration in May 2023, efforts are underway to streamline visa processes for foreigners and facilitate a smoother passport issuance system for Nigerians living abroad, introducing a contactless application procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

