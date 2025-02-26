US-Ukraine Economic Deal Secures Rare Earth Minerals Access

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that a preliminary economic agreement has been reached between Ukraine and the United States. This agreement notably includes US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, a crucial element amidst Ukraine's three-year war with Russia.

Despite the agreement's preliminary nature, further details are still to be resolved, such as the US security guarantees Ukraine considers essential. These negotiations signal a shift in geopolitical strategies, influenced by recent shifts in US policies under President Trump's administration.

The preliminary deal outlines investment fund terms for Ukraine's reconstruction. The finalized agreement could be imminent, with ongoing preparations for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington to meet with President Trump.

