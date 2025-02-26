Left Menu

US-Ukraine Economic Deal Secures Rare Earth Minerals Access

Ukraine and the US have reached a preliminary economic agreement involving US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals. The deal, linked to Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, includes potential US security guarantees. Full agreement details are pending, with negotiations continuing between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that a preliminary economic agreement has been reached between Ukraine and the United States. This agreement notably includes US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, a crucial element amidst Ukraine's three-year war with Russia.

Despite the agreement's preliminary nature, further details are still to be resolved, such as the US security guarantees Ukraine considers essential. These negotiations signal a shift in geopolitical strategies, influenced by recent shifts in US policies under President Trump's administration.

The preliminary deal outlines investment fund terms for Ukraine's reconstruction. The finalized agreement could be imminent, with ongoing preparations for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington to meet with President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

