Near Misses in Recent North American Aviation Incidents

Recent incidents in North American aviation have brought attention to the frequency of close calls and near misses. An American Airlines flight was instructed to perform a go-around at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as a precautionary measure to prevent a collision with another aircraft on the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

On the same day, another go-around occurred at Chicago's Midway Airport involving a Southwest flight from Omaha, emphasizing ongoing safety issues. The aircraft safely completed its landing after evading a potential conflict, confirmed a spokesperson from Southwest Airlines.

This series of incidents follows several catastrophic aviation disasters, including fatal crashes in Alaska and Philadelphia, and underscores the critical importance of maintaining stringent safety protocols in air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)