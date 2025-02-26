Cyclone Garance Shuts Down Mauritius International Airport

Mauritius has closed its international airport after authorities issued a category 3 cyclone warning, according to a statement by the airport's operator, Airports of Mauritius Ltd. The closure started at 1910 local time (1510 GMT) on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, the Mauritius Meteorological Services announced the warning due to tropical storm Garance, located approximately 440 kilometers northwest of the island. The storm is gaining strength, with wind speeds expected to reach 70 km per hour by early Thursday.

The public has been advised to remain vigilant and stay away from coastal areas as the cyclone poses significant threats. Residents have been urged to take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)