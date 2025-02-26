Left Menu

Namo Bharat Station Elevates Commuter Experience with 24/7 Convenience Stores

Namo Bharat Station has opened 24/7 convenience stores to improve passenger amenities. Initially launched at Ghaziabad station, these stores offer essentials like groceries, snacks, and personal care items. Digital payments facilitate smooth transactions, and future plans include expanding to other stations. Additional facilities include F&B outlets and robotic cleaning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:23 IST
Namo Bharat Station has taken a significant step to enhance commuter services by introducing 24/7 convenience stores at various locations. These new retail outlets, first unveiled at Ghaziabad station, aim to meet the daily needs of travelers by providing a range of essentials from groceries to personal care products.

The initiative ensures commuters, including busy professionals and students on the go, can easily access fresh snacks and quick meals. Digital payments have been integrated to offer a seamless shopping experience, while expansion plans are underway to introduce these stores at other stations along the corridor.

This development is part of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) broader efforts to upgrade passenger amenities at Namo Bharat stations. With food and beverage options from brands like Amul and Coca-Cola, and the introduction of advanced cleaning systems, NCRTC is setting a new standard for commuter convenience.

