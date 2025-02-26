Namo Bharat Station Elevates Commuter Experience with 24/7 Convenience Stores

Namo Bharat Station has taken a significant step to enhance commuter services by introducing 24/7 convenience stores at various locations. These new retail outlets, first unveiled at Ghaziabad station, aim to meet the daily needs of travelers by providing a range of essentials from groceries to personal care products.

The initiative ensures commuters, including busy professionals and students on the go, can easily access fresh snacks and quick meals. Digital payments have been integrated to offer a seamless shopping experience, while expansion plans are underway to introduce these stores at other stations along the corridor.

This development is part of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) broader efforts to upgrade passenger amenities at Namo Bharat stations. With food and beverage options from brands like Amul and Coca-Cola, and the introduction of advanced cleaning systems, NCRTC is setting a new standard for commuter convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)