Indian Railways Boosts High-Speed Ambitions Amidst Regulatory Updates

In a major push towards embracing cutting-edge technology, Indian Railways is working on developing trains that can reach a design speed of 280 kmph. This ambitious project also includes a bullet train initiative between Mumbai and Ahmedabad that boasts a top speed of 320 kmph.

According to recent official records, Indian Railways classifies trains as 'High Speed' only if they exceed 130 kmph. Prior to 1989, trains traveling at speeds up to 110 kmph were deemed high-speed, but this classification has evolved with technological advancements and regulatory updates.

Medical examination protocols for loco pilots have also adapted to these changes. The Railway Board clarified that the definition of high-speed trains now requires adherence to PME norms set in 1993, thereby ensuring safety and operational efficiency on high-speed routes.

