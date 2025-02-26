Left Menu

Indian Railways Boosts High-Speed Ambitions Amidst Regulatory Updates

Indian Railways is developing trains with design speeds of 280 kmph and 320 kmph for a Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Currently, trains exceeding 130 kmph are classified as 'High Speed', as per regulatory updates from 2020 and 2025. Updates affect loco pilots' medical examination protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:31 IST
Indian Railways Boosts High-Speed Ambitions Amidst Regulatory Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push towards embracing cutting-edge technology, Indian Railways is working on developing trains that can reach a design speed of 280 kmph. This ambitious project also includes a bullet train initiative between Mumbai and Ahmedabad that boasts a top speed of 320 kmph.

According to recent official records, Indian Railways classifies trains as 'High Speed' only if they exceed 130 kmph. Prior to 1989, trains traveling at speeds up to 110 kmph were deemed high-speed, but this classification has evolved with technological advancements and regulatory updates.

Medical examination protocols for loco pilots have also adapted to these changes. The Railway Board clarified that the definition of high-speed trains now requires adherence to PME norms set in 1993, thereby ensuring safety and operational efficiency on high-speed routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025