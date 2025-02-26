Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Defense Spending Hurdles

Euro zone government bond yields held near their lowest as traders faced challenges in increasing European defense spending driven by bond issuance. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, saw minor movements amid ongoing discussions and market assessments of defense funding proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:37 IST
Euro zone government bond yields remained near a one-week low as traders confronted potential obstacles in planned European defense spending, anticipated to be largely financed through bond issuance. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone reference point, fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.441%, continuing its decline amid slight rebounds in U.S. Treasury yields.

Friedrich Merz, Germany's election victor, dismissed the prospect of an immediate state borrowing reform known as the 'debt brake,' fueling uncertainty around the pace of increased military outlays. Commerzbank analysts noted that German bunds are stabilizing as the markets digest the implications of defense spending proposals.

Meanwhile, the gap between U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds broadened slightly due to investors weighing defense expenditure and borrowing concerns in Europe. Market participants are cautious about possible underdelivery of European defense commitments, while U.S. agreements with Ukraine on mineral deals may affect geopolitical dynamics.

