U.S. Military Realignment: The Battle Over NATO's Future

The Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, featuring streets named after American states, has been a critical hub for U.S. military operations since 1999. Though recent troop withdrawals sparked anxiety, the base remains vital, housing aircraft like the KC-135 Stratotankers crucial for refueling missions.

As President Trump pushes for a reevaluation of NATO, America continues investing in European bases, reflecting its ongoing dependence on these strategic locations. Despite threats to reduce U.S. presence, the military maintains robust operations supporting American interests in Europe and beyond, complicating perceptions of a U.S. retreat.

Reuters' investigation involving numerous Western officials highlights the strained yet resilient NATO alliance. Concerns over the reliability of U.S. support have sparked significant changes in European defense strategies, prompting some nations to diversify their military investments amid uncertainties about future American commitments.