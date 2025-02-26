Left Menu

Tragic Crash in Mumbai: Speeding Claims Young Life

Pranit Prakash Pawar, a 27-year-old man from Mumbai, died after losing control of his motorcycle. The accident occurred on SV Road in Vile Parle. Pawar was speeding when his bike hit the divider and landed on the opposite side, leading to severe head injuries. An investigation is underway.

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, 27-year-old Pranit Prakash Pawar lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The victim, allegedly speeding on SV Road, lost control of his two-wheeler, resulting in a fatal crash.

According to police officials, Pawar was riding along the bustling SV Road near Bhavana Apartment in Vile Parle when his bike jumped the divider, sending him into oncoming traffic. He suffered significant head injuries and was swiftly transported to the nearby Cooper Hospital. However, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The authorities have charged Pawar with negligent riding, and an investigation has been launched to explore the circumstances leading to the accident. His family has been informed of the tragic loss, as the community mourns another precious life cut short.

(With inputs from agencies.)

