Mahindra Eyes South African Expansion with New Feasibility Study

Mahindra South Africa has entered an MoU with the IDC to explore the possibility of setting up a CKD vehicle assembly facility in South Africa. This move aligns with the South African Automotive Master Plan 2035 and aims to boost local manufacturing and industrial growth in the automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:01 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Mahindra South Africa, a subsidiary of the Indian automotive giant, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Industrial Development Corporation to explore establishing a Completely Knocked Down vehicle assembly facility in South Africa.

The MoU marks a strategic step toward potentially expanding Mahindra's local manufacturing capabilities and aligns with South Africa's industry growth objectives. The in-depth study will analyze automotive incentives, export market potential, and workforce development, among other factors.

The initiative forms part of the South African Automotive Master Plan 2035, which aims to bolster the nation's competitiveness as an assembly location. A successful feasibility study could pave the way for increased production and new employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

