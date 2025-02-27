Biesse India: Transforming Woodworking at INDIAWOOD 2025 with Smart Automation

Biesse, a global leader in advanced processing technologies for various materials, is set to revolutionize the woodworking scene at INDIAWOOD 2025 in Greater Noida. The event, running from March 6 to March 9, promises significant advancements in smart automation and sustainable manufacturing.

Aligning with its 'New Biesse' mandate under the 'Wonder' identity, the company is poised to unveil cutting-edge technologies that enhance precision and automation. Highlighted technologies include edge banding machines with NC controls, 5-axis CNC machines, and the SOPHIA IoT platform for maintenance optimization.

CEO Sayeed Ahmed announced Biesse India's strengthened role as a global hub for woodworking solutions. Underscoring a commitment to 'Make in India', machines designed and manufactured locally will be central to their showcase. With robust expansion plans, Biesse India aims to propel the local furniture industry onto the global stage, fostering growth and innovation at unprecedented levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)