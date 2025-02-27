Left Menu

Biesse India: Transforming Woodworking at INDIAWOOD 2025 with Smart Automation

Biesse, a leader in wood processing technology, will unveil advanced solutions at INDIAWOOD 2025 in Greater Noida. Emphasizing smart automation and sustainability, Biesse enhances its 'Wonder' identity and commits to 'Make in India' with innovative, globally exported solutions. The company boosts India's role in the global woodworking market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:58 IST
Biesse India: Transforming Woodworking at INDIAWOOD 2025 with Smart Automation
Biesse displays its latest edge-banding innovations, including the Rover Edge series, at INDIAWOOD 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biesse, a global leader in advanced processing technologies for various materials, is set to revolutionize the woodworking scene at INDIAWOOD 2025 in Greater Noida. The event, running from March 6 to March 9, promises significant advancements in smart automation and sustainable manufacturing.

Aligning with its 'New Biesse' mandate under the 'Wonder' identity, the company is poised to unveil cutting-edge technologies that enhance precision and automation. Highlighted technologies include edge banding machines with NC controls, 5-axis CNC machines, and the SOPHIA IoT platform for maintenance optimization.

CEO Sayeed Ahmed announced Biesse India's strengthened role as a global hub for woodworking solutions. Underscoring a commitment to 'Make in India', machines designed and manufactured locally will be central to their showcase. With robust expansion plans, Biesse India aims to propel the local furniture industry onto the global stage, fostering growth and innovation at unprecedented levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025