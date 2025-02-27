Left Menu

EU-India Trade: A Strategic Alliance in the Making

India and the European Union are set to expedite a comprehensive trade agreement amid tensions with the US over tariffs. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is visiting India to discuss strategic partnerships, including defense and economic cooperation, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:17 IST
  • India

India and the European Union (EU) are on the brink of finalizing a significant trade agreement, aiming to reinforce economic ties amid escalating tariff tensions with the United States.

The EU delegation, led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is currently visiting India to discuss broadening strategic partnerships with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions are expected to cover areas such as defense, technology, and climate change, with a joint statement anticipated post-meeting.

