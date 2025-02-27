EU-India Trade: A Strategic Alliance in the Making

India and the European Union (EU) are on the brink of finalizing a significant trade agreement, aiming to reinforce economic ties amid escalating tariff tensions with the United States.

The EU delegation, led by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is currently visiting India to discuss broadening strategic partnerships with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions are expected to cover areas such as defense, technology, and climate change, with a joint statement anticipated post-meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)