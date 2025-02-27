India Launches Consortium to Boost Maritime Innovation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the formation of a consortium that includes India Ports Global, Sagar Mala Development Company, and India Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation in a bid to expand India's maritime influence and reinforce supply chains.

The minister, overseeing Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, also launched initiatives like 'One Nation-One Port Process' for uniform port operations, the Logistics Port Performance Index 'Sagar Ankalan' for FY 2023-24, and the MAITRI App. Through these measures, India aspires to become a top 10 shipbuilding nation by 2030.

This moves bolster India's commitment to a sustainable Blue Economy, emphasizing jobs, trade, and economic growth. By creating a future-ready infrastructure, the consortium seeks to enhance trade connectivity and elevate India's position in global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)