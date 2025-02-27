Left Menu

India Launches Consortium to Boost Maritime Innovation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveils a new consortium with India Ports Global, Sagar Mala Development Company, and India Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation, enhancing India's maritime footprint. This initiative aims to streamline ports, logistics, and supply chains, aligning with India's self-reliance and global trade ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:25 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the formation of a consortium that includes India Ports Global, Sagar Mala Development Company, and India Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation in a bid to expand India's maritime influence and reinforce supply chains.

The minister, overseeing Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, also launched initiatives like 'One Nation-One Port Process' for uniform port operations, the Logistics Port Performance Index 'Sagar Ankalan' for FY 2023-24, and the MAITRI App. Through these measures, India aspires to become a top 10 shipbuilding nation by 2030.

This moves bolster India's commitment to a sustainable Blue Economy, emphasizing jobs, trade, and economic growth. By creating a future-ready infrastructure, the consortium seeks to enhance trade connectivity and elevate India's position in global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

