Princess Astrid Leads Monumental Economic Mission to India

Belgium's Princess Astrid is set to lead a high-profile Economic Mission to India starting this Saturday, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation in pivotal sectors, including renewable energy, health, and logistics.

According to Belgian Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt, this mission, comprising 326 representatives, will be one of the largest from Belgium, emphasizing climate initiatives, defence, and trade alliances.

A total of 34 collaborative projects are anticipated during the mission's visits to Delhi and Mumbai, highlighting Belgium's strategic importance in India's evolving economic landscape.

