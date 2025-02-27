Princess Astrid Leads Monumental Economic Mission to India
Princess Astrid of Belgium is spearheading a significant Economic Mission to India, focusing on enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, health, transport, and defence. With 326 officials and business leaders involved, the mission aims to solidify 22 projects in Delhi and 12 in Mumbai, reinforcing the longstanding bilateral trade, especially in diamonds.
Belgium's Princess Astrid is set to lead a high-profile Economic Mission to India starting this Saturday, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation in pivotal sectors, including renewable energy, health, and logistics.
According to Belgian Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt, this mission, comprising 326 representatives, will be one of the largest from Belgium, emphasizing climate initiatives, defence, and trade alliances.
A total of 34 collaborative projects are anticipated during the mission's visits to Delhi and Mumbai, highlighting Belgium's strategic importance in India's evolving economic landscape.
