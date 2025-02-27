Left Menu

Ericsson and Jio Navigate Record Network Surge at Maha Kumbh 2025

Ericsson and Jio successfully handled massive network traffic during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. With over 660 million attendees, the event saw record voice and data requests on the Jio True 5G network. Advanced technologies and dedicated teams ensured outstanding service and connectivity throughout the spiritual congregation.

Updated: 27-02-2025 19:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, an unprecedented surge in network traffic was recorded in Varanasi and Ayodhya, but it was expertly managed by Ericsson and Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio) to deliver an exceptional customer experience. This spiritual gathering, occurring between January 13 and February 26, drew over 660 million participants, earning the title of the world's largest such event, according to the company's release.

Ericsson reported that on the event's peak day, the Jio True 5G Standalone (SA) network handled around 20 million voice calls and 400 million data service requests, efficiently catering to the high demand from attendees who were sharing multimedia content and maintaining contact with friends and family. To manage this extraordinary level of traffic, Jio and Ericsson implemented advanced solutions like network slicing, carrier aggregation using 700 MHz spectrum, and Voice over NR (VoNR) technologies as highlighted in the release.

Continuous real-time traffic monitoring, data analytics, and on-site optimizations were pivotal in upholding network performance. Ericsson and Jio's committed teams worked diligently, supported by five on-ground war rooms, ensuring uninterrupted service particularly in high-density areas such as Varanasi and Ayodhya. Achieving seamless and reliable 5G connectivity was attributed to this strategic deployment, enhancing the on-ground experience as emphasized in the release. Vijay Sharma of Ericsson remarked on the substantial traffic catered by their 5G solutions and emphasized the importance of their proactive strategies and technology in maintaining network excellence under such demanding circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

