TRAI's Bold Proposal: A Boost for DTH Industry

Dish TV CEO Manoj Dobhal urges the government to implement TRAI's recommendation to cut licensing fees from 8% to 3% for sustainable growth in the struggling DTH industry. Regulatory changes are needed to foster investment and innovation. Ongoing merger talks between Airtel and Tata highlight industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive call for regulatory reform, Dish TV CEO Manoj Dobhal appealed to the government on Thursday to swiftly implement the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The regulator has suggested reducing the licensing fee on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) from the current 8% to 3%, a move Dobhal believes is necessary for the survival and growth of the Direct-To-Home (DTH) television industry.

With the industry in dire straits, Dobhal emphasized that a reduced fee is critical to unlocking investment potential, fostering innovation, and ensuring that consumers have access to high-quality services. He urged the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) to act immediately, highlighting the importance of a forward-looking regulatory approach for a competitive television ecosystem.

As leading telecom service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Tata Group explore potential mergers to mitigate financial losses in their DTH ventures, the industry awaits policy changes. Dobhal pointed to these merger talks as evidence of the urgent need for regulatory intervention to ensure a level playing field and sustainable growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

