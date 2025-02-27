Air India Shortens Flight Connection Times

Air India revealed on Thursday that it has successfully reduced the connection time for passengers traveling from the UK and Europe to Australia and South-East Asia through India. The new schedule trims the wait to just two-and-a-half hours.

This time reduction is also applicable for passengers journeying from Australia and South East Asia to the UK and Europe, benefiting from the airline's latest network optimization efforts.

According to an official release, Air India's newly optimized flight schedule positions its services among the fastest options for travel between Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia, thanks to improved transit times at its major hubs in Delhi and Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)