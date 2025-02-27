Dollar Surges Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Economic Signals

The U.S. dollar surged on Thursday, marking its largest daily gain in almost two months, following remarks from President Donald Trump about forthcoming tariffs. His comments overshadowed concerns over slower economic growth, creating market volatility.

Despite initial losses earlier in the week due to economic apprehensions, the dollar rebounded. The Commerce Department reported a GDP increase at a 2.3% annualized rate last quarter. Trump's announcement of implementing 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods reinforced the dollar's recovery, amidst a broader market repositioning.

Currency fluctuations included a 0.65% rise in the dollar index and a weakened euro, Canadian dollar, and Japanese yen. Investors remain cautious, grappling with global economic uncertainty and the unpredictable path of U.S. interest rate cuts. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan signal impending rate cuts, further influencing market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)