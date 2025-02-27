Transforming Nagaland: Challenges and Opportunities Unveiled by Deputy CM Zeliang
Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister, T R Zeliang, asserted that the state's flagship programs are crucial in the state's transformation. Issues like low per capita income and road connectivity were highlighted, along with strategies to boost the economy through resource tapping, tourism, and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang emphasized the pivotal role of government programs in the state's transformation at the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's convention. He stressed the need for collective effort, acknowledging progress while outlining challenges like low per capita income and road connectivity.
Zeliang highlighted plans to double the state's per capita income in five to six years and improve roads, vital for economic growth. He cited current hardships like land acquisition delaying highway projects, yet expressed optimism about ongoing infrastructure developments.
The Deputy CM urged more active participation from ministers in development monitoring and encouraged youth to explore beyond government jobs, focusing on skill development. He also highlighted tourism potential and suggested leveraging natural resources to diversify Nagaland's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
