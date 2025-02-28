Spain's Economic Renaissance: The Power of Diversity in the Workforce

Inside a vast production plant in Spain, workers from 62 nationalities labor alongside each other as millions of legs of ham travel along conveyor belts. This diverse workforce is part of a broader trend in Spain, where foreign workers significantly contribute to the nation's economic vitality.

Despite rising anti-immigration sentiments elsewhere, Spain has experienced notable growth, with foreign labor helping its economy outpace the eurozone average. "BonÀrea wouldn't be possible without international workers," said Xavier Moreno, the company's HR head. Data from Spain's ministry for social security and migration indicate that a substantial share of new jobs has gone to foreign-born workers since 2022.

Spain's economic growth contrasts sharply with other European nations experiencing industrial decline. Foreign workers, particularly from Latin America, integrate swiftly due to a common language, taking on roles in sectors such as services and tourism. This diverse labor force supports Spain's prosperity amidst challenges such as an aging population.

