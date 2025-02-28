Left Menu

Inequality and Low Consumption: A Deep Dive into India's Economic Challenges

The Congress highlighted concerns about India's low consumption expenditure and economic inequality. They called for a shift in policy focus from cronyism to empowering the rural population. Data from the Indus Valley Annual Report 2025 shows a high disparity in income and spending abilities among India's population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:49 IST
Inequality and Low Consumption: A Deep Dive into India's Economic Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has raised concerns over India's lagging consumption expenditure and growing inequality. According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the nation must move from crony policies to grassroots empowerment, starting with boosting rural incomes.

Ramesh referenced the Indus Valley Annual Report 2025, produced by Blume Ventures, which offers a detailed exploration of India's economic environment. The report highlights India's per capita consumption expenditure at a mere USD 1,493, significantly less than a third of China's.

Congress addressed the stagnation in the 'consuming class' and the serious disparity in purchasing power. They urged immediate policy focus on real wage growth and rural income enhancement, as nearly 1 billion Indians cannot spend beyond basic necessities, leading to widespread economic disparity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025