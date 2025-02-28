Left Menu

Booming Health Insurance Market: Turtlemint's Role in Empowering Indian Consumers

The Indian health insurance sector is significantly expanding, driven by high healthcare costs and post-COVID-19 awareness. Turtlemint reports a shift towards higher coverage options, especially in smaller cities, with a rise in premiums and sum assured amounts. Technology plays a key role in enhancing accessibility and consumer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:55 IST
Booming Health Insurance Market: Turtlemint's Role in Empowering Indian Consumers
Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Higher Coverage: Turtlemint Sees 240% Growth in Sum Assured. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The health insurance market in India is experiencing robust growth amid soaring healthcare expenses and increased awareness post-pandemic. A new report by GlobalData projects the market to hit INR 2.0 trillion by 2028, fueled by medical inflation and consumer demand for comprehensive coverage.

Turtlemint, a prominent player in the sector, has reported a significant surge in policy sales, with more customers opting for higher coverage amounts. Over five years, the company's total sum assured has risen nearly 240%, reflecting changing consumer behaviors driven by the need for financial security against rising medical costs. Turtlemint services numerous cities beyond the Tier I hubs, accounting for substantial policy requests annually.

Awareness is indeed permeating smaller urban centers, where premium per policy has climbed by over 73% since 2020. Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, Turtlemint's CEO, emphasized the growing consumer focus on safeguarding against medical expenses. The company's tech-driven platform aims to simplify access to insurance, promote informed decision-making, and provide seamless claims processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025