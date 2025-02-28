Greece Erupts: Nationwide Protests Mark Train Crash Anniversary

Clashes erupted in Athens on Friday as hundreds of thousands demanded justice on the second anniversary of Greece's deadliest train crash.

The crash, killing 57, involved a student-filled passenger train colliding with a freight train near Tempi gorge in February 2023. Protesters blame government negligence for the unresolved safety issues.

Demonstrations turned violent in Athens as hooded youths hurled petrol bombs at police outside parliament. Anger over the government's response persists, amplified by Greece's troubled history with corruption and austerity.

(With inputs from agencies.)