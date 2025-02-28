Left Menu

India's Economy Inches Forward Amid Global Uncertainty

India's economy grew by 6.2% in 2024's third quarter, up from the previous quarter's 5.6%, but lower than last year's 9.5%. The fiscal growth prediction for 2024-25 is 6.5%. Key growth drivers include government spending, rural consumption, and service exports, despite challenges like US trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a cautiously optimistic revelation, India's economy demonstrated a growth of 6.2% during the December quarter, marking an improvement from the previous quarter but reflecting a slowdown compared to last year's remarkable expansion.

Data from the Statistics Ministry indicates that the economy continues to face hurdles such as potential trade adversities with the US and uneven sectoral performance, with urban demand struggling despite seasonal boosts.

Bolstered by strong rural demand and government expenditure, the GDP is expected to continue its upward trajectory, maintaining India's status as a fast-expanding major economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

