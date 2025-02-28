India's Economy Inches Forward Amid Global Uncertainty

In a cautiously optimistic revelation, India's economy demonstrated a growth of 6.2% during the December quarter, marking an improvement from the previous quarter but reflecting a slowdown compared to last year's remarkable expansion.

Data from the Statistics Ministry indicates that the economy continues to face hurdles such as potential trade adversities with the US and uneven sectoral performance, with urban demand struggling despite seasonal boosts.

Bolstered by strong rural demand and government expenditure, the GDP is expected to continue its upward trajectory, maintaining India's status as a fast-expanding major economy.

