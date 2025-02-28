India's Economy Inches Forward Amid Global Uncertainty
India's economy grew by 6.2% in 2024's third quarter, up from the previous quarter's 5.6%, but lower than last year's 9.5%. The fiscal growth prediction for 2024-25 is 6.5%. Key growth drivers include government spending, rural consumption, and service exports, despite challenges like US trade tensions.
- Country:
- India
In a cautiously optimistic revelation, India's economy demonstrated a growth of 6.2% during the December quarter, marking an improvement from the previous quarter but reflecting a slowdown compared to last year's remarkable expansion.
Data from the Statistics Ministry indicates that the economy continues to face hurdles such as potential trade adversities with the US and uneven sectoral performance, with urban demand struggling despite seasonal boosts.
Bolstered by strong rural demand and government expenditure, the GDP is expected to continue its upward trajectory, maintaining India's status as a fast-expanding major economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- economy
- GDP
- growth
- government spending
- export
- rural demand
- construction
- fiscal 2024-25
- tensions
ALSO READ
India Poised for Major Missile Export to the Philippines Amid Regional Tensions
West Bengal's New Blueprint to Boost MSME Exports
India's Soybean Meal Exports Maintain Competitive Edge
India's Defence Export Milestone: FWDA Secures Global Deal
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Elon Musk's Role in Government Spending Overhaul