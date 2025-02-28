Mahindra Eyes New Horizons with Potential South African Auto Plant

Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Friday that it is conducting a feasibility study to explore the establishment of a completely knocked down vehicle assembly plant in South Africa.

The Indian auto giant has partnered with South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) through a Memorandum of Understanding focused on evaluating local manufacturing opportunities, particularly in the automotive sector.

The study aims to assess the viability of such a venture, scrutinizing factors like industry incentives, export market potential, workforce growth, and logistics. Although no concrete commitment has been made, this study signifies Mahindra's growing interest in expanding its footprint in South Africa.

