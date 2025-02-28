Left Menu

Mahindra Eyes New Horizons with Potential South African Auto Plant

Mahindra & Mahindra has signed an MoU with South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation to conduct a feasibility study for establishing a completely knocked down vehicle assembly facility in South Africa. This move could bolster local manufacturing, focusing on industry incentives, workforce development, and supply chain enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:41 IST
Mahindra Eyes New Horizons with Potential South African Auto Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Friday that it is conducting a feasibility study to explore the establishment of a completely knocked down vehicle assembly plant in South Africa.

The Indian auto giant has partnered with South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) through a Memorandum of Understanding focused on evaluating local manufacturing opportunities, particularly in the automotive sector.

The study aims to assess the viability of such a venture, scrutinizing factors like industry incentives, export market potential, workforce growth, and logistics. Although no concrete commitment has been made, this study signifies Mahindra's growing interest in expanding its footprint in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025