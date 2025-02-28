Mahindra Eyes New Horizons with Potential South African Auto Plant
Mahindra & Mahindra has signed an MoU with South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation to conduct a feasibility study for establishing a completely knocked down vehicle assembly facility in South Africa. This move could bolster local manufacturing, focusing on industry incentives, workforce development, and supply chain enhancements.
Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Friday that it is conducting a feasibility study to explore the establishment of a completely knocked down vehicle assembly plant in South Africa.
The Indian auto giant has partnered with South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) through a Memorandum of Understanding focused on evaluating local manufacturing opportunities, particularly in the automotive sector.
The study aims to assess the viability of such a venture, scrutinizing factors like industry incentives, export market potential, workforce growth, and logistics. Although no concrete commitment has been made, this study signifies Mahindra's growing interest in expanding its footprint in South Africa.
