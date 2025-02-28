Left Menu

Modi Champions Rural Prosperity in Post-Budget Webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar focusing on agriculture and rural prosperity. The event aims to gather key stakeholders to strategize the effective implementation of current budget announcements. Private sector experts will also participate to align efforts for successful execution.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a post-budget webinar addressing 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity' via video conference on Saturday. Announced by the Prime Minister's Office, the session aims to unite essential stakeholders for in-depth discussions on implementing the year's budget initiatives effectively.

The PMO emphasized the session's focus on accelerating agricultural growth and enhancing rural prosperity. This collaborative platform seeks to transform the budget's vision into substantive outcomes that advance these sectors. With Modi's history of engaging with experts, stakeholders can expect a robust dialogue.

Involving private sector experts, industry representatives, and specialists, the event is designed to synchronize efforts for implementing budget proposals. The initiative highlights Modi's ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue for informed policymaking and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

