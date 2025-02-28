India-EU Partnership: A New Era of Strategic Collaboration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aim to finalize a free trade deal and strengthen technology and defense cooperation between India and the EU. The leaders emphasized enhancing their strategic partnership, focusing on trade, security, and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to finalize a long-anticipated free trade agreement by the end of this year, strengthening ties amid global geopolitical tensions. The leaders focused on boosting technology and defense collaboration, recognizing the influence of security in the Indo-Pacific region.
The agreement, which has been in negotiations for over 17 years, seeks to boost trade, investment protections, and geographical indications. This initiative follows relaunching talks in 2022, marking a strategic shift to deepen the India-EU partnership. The European Union is keen to establish a security and defense pact with India, akin to its existing alliances with Japan and South Korea.
The meetings, held against the backdrop of possible tariffs introduced by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasized mutual respect and commitment to shared prosperity. Additionally, leaders discussed tariffs on cars, wines, and spirits, with the EU expressing willingness to address Indian concerns. This historic visit marks a new chapter in India-EU relations, fostering economic, environmental, and technological collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi-Trump Meeting Sparks Beijing's Concern Over Indo-Pacific Dynamics
Diplomatic Dialogues in Johannesburg: Indo-Pacific Focus
Strengthening Ties: EU Commission's Historic India Visit to Propel AI and Indo-Pacific Cooperation
EU Joins Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative: Strengthening Global Maritime Security
There were discussions on forward movement on investment protection and GI pacts: PM Modi after talks with Von der Leyen.