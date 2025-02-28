India-EU Partnership: A New Era of Strategic Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to finalize a long-anticipated free trade agreement by the end of this year, strengthening ties amid global geopolitical tensions. The leaders focused on boosting technology and defense collaboration, recognizing the influence of security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The agreement, which has been in negotiations for over 17 years, seeks to boost trade, investment protections, and geographical indications. This initiative follows relaunching talks in 2022, marking a strategic shift to deepen the India-EU partnership. The European Union is keen to establish a security and defense pact with India, akin to its existing alliances with Japan and South Korea.

The meetings, held against the backdrop of possible tariffs introduced by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasized mutual respect and commitment to shared prosperity. Additionally, leaders discussed tariffs on cars, wines, and spirits, with the EU expressing willingness to address Indian concerns. This historic visit marks a new chapter in India-EU relations, fostering economic, environmental, and technological collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)