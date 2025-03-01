Elon Musk's Starlink Sparks Controversy Over FAA Contract

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers are voicing concerns over SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's potential to influence a $2.4 billion telecommunications contract awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration to Verizon.

Elon Musk, also a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and the owner of satellite service Starlink, has publicly criticized the FAA's current telecommunications system. Critics interpret Musk's tweets as attempts to interfere with the Air Traffic Control system, possibly by seeking to cancel the competitively awarded FAA contract in favor of installing Starlink services.

Senator Maria Cantwell highlighted these concerns on Friday, stating that Musk's actions in this regard should be seen as serious red flags that require attention.

