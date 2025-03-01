Pope Francis's Health Update: A Turn in Recovery Path

Pope Francis, aged 88, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks at the Vatican due to double pneumonia, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday.

Initially showing signs of improvement, the pontiff suffered a setback on Friday when an 'isolated breathing crisis' necessitated the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation to aid his breathing.

Despite this complication, Vatican sources report that Pope Francis had a peaceful night and continues to rest under close medical supervision, with the world watching anxiously for any updates on his condition.

