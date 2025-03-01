Left Menu

Pope Francis's Health Update: A Turn in Recovery Path

Pope Francis, hospitalized for over two weeks with double pneumonia, encountered a recent breathing crisis requiring mechanical ventilation, raising concerns. Despite previous optimistic updates, the 88-year-old pontiff continues to rest as his health is closely monitored by medical professionals at the Vatican hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:05 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, aged 88, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks at the Vatican due to double pneumonia, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday.

Initially showing signs of improvement, the pontiff suffered a setback on Friday when an 'isolated breathing crisis' necessitated the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation to aid his breathing.

Despite this complication, Vatican sources report that Pope Francis had a peaceful night and continues to rest under close medical supervision, with the world watching anxiously for any updates on his condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

