Relief on the Horizon: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Restoration in Full Swing

Efforts to restore the Jammu-Srinagar national highway have been expedited as weather conditions improve, officials report. This vital roadway, which connects the Valley to the rest of the country, was closed following a heavy snowstorm and multiple landslides in the Ramban district.

The inclement weather also triggered mudslides and stone falls, leading to several sections of the highway being rendered impassable. The most affected areas include Kishtwari pather, Panthiyal, Mehar, and Dalwas. Restoration focuses on a major landslide that blocked one tube of the Kunfer-Peerah tunnel and a road collapse near Mehar.

On Friday, heavy rains hampered repair work, but with improved conditions on Saturday, crews have accelerated their efforts. Authorities anticipate completing restoration by Saturday evening, with the goal of reopening the highway on Sunday.

