India's Coal Surge: February Records a 5.73% Uptick

India's coal production soared to 928.95 million tonnes in February, a 5.73% increase from last year. Coal dispatch saw a 5.50% rise, hitting 929.41 MT. Captive production rose by 30.16% with 173.58 MT. The 2024 record was set at 1,039.59 MT, boosting energy security and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 19:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has achieved a notable increase in coal production, with February figures reaching 928.95 million tonnes, a 5.73% rise from 878.55 million tonnes in the previous year, according to the Ministry of Coal. This progress signifies consistent growth in both production and dispatch up to February 2025.

The cumulative dispatch of coal climbed to 929.41 million tonnes, marking a 5.50% increase from the preceding year's 880.92 million tonnes. Data indicates that output from captive and other entities reached 173.58 million tonnes, showcasing a remarkable 30.16% surge compared to last year's 133.36 million tonnes.

To meet increasing energy demand, dispatch from Captive and Other entities rose by 31.90%, reaching 178.02 million tonnes, reinforcing India's focus on energy security and industrial growth. The government maintains its efforts in infrastructure development and operational productivity to uphold this momentum.

In January, coal production topped a historic high of 1,039.59 million tonnes for 2024, reflecting a 7.28% growth over the 969.07 million tonnes of the previous year.

Similarly, coal dispatches achieved a record 1,012.72 million tonnes, representing a 6.56% enhancement from 2023's 950.39 million tonnes. The Coal Ministry underscores this as vital progress toward bolstering energy security and advancing the mission of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

