A FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane struck a bird shortly after takeoff from Newark Airport, leading to an emergency landing with one engine on fire. The plane, Flight 3609, safely landed nine minutes after its departure, and an investigation by the FAA and NTSB is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 03:07 IST
Bird Strike Emergency: Plane's Engine Burst into Flames

A FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane experienced a serious bird strike shortly after departing Newark Airport, New Jersey, necessitating an emergency landing due to one engine catching fire. Fortunately, FedEx Flight 3609, originally en route to Indianapolis, managed to return safely just nine minutes after takeoff at 7:58 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are set to investigate the incident. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that the bird strike was responsible for igniting one of the plane's engines, prompting the urgent decision to land. Video evidence shows the pilots' adeptness in managing the situation, ensuring a safe return despite the flaming engine.

The incident highlights a troubling rise in bird strikes, with the U.S. Department of Transportation reporting over 19,000 occurrences in 2023—an increase of 14% from the previous year. Alarmingly, 65% of these incidents happen during critical flight phases of takeoff or landing, with about 5% resulting in aircraft damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

