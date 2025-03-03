Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp's Sales Slump: A 17% Decline in February

Hero MotoCorp witnessed a 17% decline in total sales in February, selling 3,88,068 units compared to 4,68,410 last year. Domestic sales decreased, while exports increased to 30,772 units. The company expects sales growth due to the marriage season and new product launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:48 IST
Hero MotoCorp's Sales Slump: A 17% Decline in February
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp reported a 17% drop in overall sales for February, with figures totaling 388,068 units, down from last year's 468,410 units for the same month.

Domestic sales saw a decline, with dispatches to dealers reaching 357,296 units last month versus 445,257 units in the previous February. However, exports showed growth, rising to 30,772 units from 23,153 units year-on-year.

Despite the decrease, Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic, projecting a boost in sales driven by the forthcoming marriage season and the introduction of new products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025