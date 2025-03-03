Hero MotoCorp's Sales Slump: A 17% Decline in February
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a 17% decline in total sales in February, selling 3,88,068 units compared to 4,68,410 last year. Domestic sales decreased, while exports increased to 30,772 units. The company expects sales growth due to the marriage season and new product launches.
Hero MotoCorp reported a 17% drop in overall sales for February, with figures totaling 388,068 units, down from last year's 468,410 units for the same month.
Domestic sales saw a decline, with dispatches to dealers reaching 357,296 units last month versus 445,257 units in the previous February. However, exports showed growth, rising to 30,772 units from 23,153 units year-on-year.
Despite the decrease, Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic, projecting a boost in sales driven by the forthcoming marriage season and the introduction of new products.
