Hero MotoCorp's Sales Slump: A 17% Decline in February

Hero MotoCorp reported a 17% drop in overall sales for February, with figures totaling 388,068 units, down from last year's 468,410 units for the same month.

Domestic sales saw a decline, with dispatches to dealers reaching 357,296 units last month versus 445,257 units in the previous February. However, exports showed growth, rising to 30,772 units from 23,153 units year-on-year.

Despite the decrease, Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic, projecting a boost in sales driven by the forthcoming marriage season and the introduction of new products.

