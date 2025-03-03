Tragic Road Mishap Claims Two Lives
A wood-laden truck overturned near Faizpur village, resulting in the deaths of the driver, Narendra Pal Singh, and the cleaner, Rishi Kumar. The accident occurred on Sunday evening as the vehicle headed to Kanpur. Authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem.
Updated: 03-03-2025 12:11 IST
- India
A tragic accident claimed the lives of two individuals when a truck loaded with wood overturned in a ditch. The incident, reported by police on Monday, took place on Sunday evening near Faizpur village.
Station House Officer of Ghiror police station, Chhatrapal Singh, detailed the mishap saying the vehicle was en route to Kanpur when the tragic event took place.
The victims of the accident have been identified as driver Narendra Pal Singh, aged 48, and cleaner Rishi Kumar, aged 25. Their bodies have been transported for postmortem to determine the cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
