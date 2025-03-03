Left Menu

Pope Francis on the Mend: A Stable Road to Recovery

Pope Francis, while being treated for double pneumonia in a hospital, has shown signs of recovery, as he rested well overnight. The Vatican reported that the 88-year-old pontiff's health is stable, and he has been taken off mechanical ventilation as of Sunday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:35 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is on a hopeful path to recovery after being hospitalized with double pneumonia, according to sources from the Vatican.

The Vatican disclosed that the 88-year-old pontiff spent a restful night, and his condition has stabilized significantly.

No longer reliant on mechanical ventilation, Pope Francis's health shows encouraging improvements, the Vatican confirmed on Sunday evening.

