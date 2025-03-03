Left Menu

Ola Electric Faces Layoffs Amid Stock Decline

Ola Electric Mobility's shares dropped over 5% amid news of over a thousand layoffs. Having fallen 66% since debuting last year, the company faces restructuring challenges. Reports attribute layoffs to automation advances. Despite challenges, Ola maintains a dominant market share in electric two-wheelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:10 IST
Ola Electric Faces Layoffs Amid Stock Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, shares of Ola Electric Mobility saw a decline exceeding 5% in midday trading, following reports of the company laying off over a thousand employees. This move comes as the company aims to curb its rising losses.

Both BSE and NSE recorded the stock's fall to a 52-week low of Rs 53.71 per share. Since its impressive stock market debut in August last year, Ola Electric's shares have decreased by 66% from their peak values.

Notably, the layoffs span divisions such as customer relations and procurement, attributed to the automation of certain operations. Despite these challenges, Ola Electric reported selling 25,000 units in February, securing a 28% market share in electric two-wheelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025